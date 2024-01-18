close_game
Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush's film crosses 81.20 cr

Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush's film crosses 81.20 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Arun Matheswaran’s Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller was released in Tamil on January 12 and will be released in Telugu on January 25.

Arun Matheswaran, of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham-fame, released his latest movie Captain Miller, that hit screens in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi this Pongal. The film did good business in its six-day run, bringing in a business of 81.20 crore worldwide. The box office numbers are expected to pick up once the film releases in Telugu on January 25. (Also Read: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next)

Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller
Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared on X that the film is expected to join the elite 100 crore club. He wrote, “#CaptainMiller WW Box Office. #Dhanush's Captain Miller CROSSES 75 cr gross mark. On course for the elite 100 cr club.” He also shared a day-wise breakdown of the numbers, writing, “Day 1 - 16.29 cr, Day 2 - 14.18 cr, Day 3 - 15.65 cr, Day 4 - 13.51 cr, Day 5 - 12.24 cr, Day 6 - 9.33 cr, Total - 81.20 cr.”

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the film’s business in the UK and Ireland, writing, “UK & Ireland Box office. January 12th to January 17th. #CaptainMiller - £ 150,349 (Kids Not allowed), #Ayalaan - £ 118,392.” He also shared how the film did in the US, “#NorthAmerica Box Office. January 12th to 16th. #Ayalaan - $340,078, #CaptainMiller - $325,061.”

Karthik Subbaraj’s review

Jigarthanda Double X director Karthik Subbaraj was all praise for the film, writing on X, “#CaptainMiller - Loved #ArunMatheswaran 's story of a Rebel's journey to find his real purpose - To fight for the oppressed. @dhanushkraja's performance was as usual super awesome & fiery. @gvprakash score, @dhilipaction stunts and #siddharthanuni 's visuals were brilliant. Great job by whole cast n crew. The Army episode & @NimmaShivanna sir role was (fire emoji). (sic)”

About Captain Miller

Set in 1930s India during the pre-Independence era, the film tells the revolutionary story of Analeesan aka Easa aka Captain Miller (Dhanush) – an idler who turns into a fighter when he witnesses horrendous crimes against his people.

ott:10
Follow Us On