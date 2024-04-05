Pushpa: The Rule new poster shows birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli decked in gold and silks

Production house Mythri Movie Makers released a new poster for Pushpa: The Rule on the birthday of actor Rashmika Mandanna. The poster shows her Srivalli, all decked up in silks and gold, after her fortunes turned in first part: Pushpa The Rise. (Also read: Pushpa 2 teaser release date revealed: Here are 5 things you should know about Allu Arjun's upcoming film) Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli in Pushpa The Rule.

Rashmika is seen in a green silk saree, wearing multiple necklaces too. She has a creepy expression on in what seems to be a still from a song. Lead star Allu Arjun cannot be spotted in the picture.

The fresh poster

Reacting to the poster, fans of the actor and movie said that they were excited for the film. “Okkokka poster diamond bro (Every poster is a diamond),” read a comment on Twitter. “Srivalli Looks very interesting and different from first part of Pushpa. @iamRashmika mam. Waiting madly for the teaser on 8th April.”

A fan wrote, “Once again wishing fantastic & talented actress @iamRashmika ma'am a very happy birthday. surely you will get much more success in coming days. god bless you with good health, peace and happiness forever.”

Rashmika was last seen in Bollywood movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She played Ranbir's demure wife in the movie.

About Pushpa The Rule

On Tuesday, the film's team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand-new poster.

Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024.” The official handle of the film on X, shared the poster and the caption on it read, "He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th."

The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.