 Mahesh Babu is a doting father in these sweet pics with Sitara, Gautam from Europe trip
Mahesh Babu is a doting father in these sweet pics with Sitara, Gautam from Europe trip

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Mahesh Babu recently vacationed in Switzerland with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Sitara and Gautam.

Mahesh Babu recently vacationed in Switzerland with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, children Sitara and Gautam apart from sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar’s family. He shared sweet pictures from the trip on Instagram, with the pics with his children winning hearts. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s Kurchi Madathapetti played at NBA halftime. Watch)

Mahesh Babu shared sweet pictures with his children from their trip to Switzerland.(Instagram)
Mahesh Babu shared sweet pictures with his children from their trip to Switzerland.(Instagram)

Mahesh’s sweet pics with children

Sharing the pictures from the recent trip, he wrote, “Europe 2024.” In the pictures, he can be seen holding his daughter Sitara, hiding his face in her hair. In another picture, he seems to be doting on his daughter and son Gautam as they share a joyous laugh while looking at the phone. Another one of the pictures shows Sitara enjoying a boat ride with the family. He also shared pictures of the snow-covered streets, apart from some of his favourite locations.

The rest of the family also shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, with Namrata sharing numerous photos with her sister and children. Sitara and Gautam shared goofy pictures they clicked together, with the former also sharing the selfies she took with F1 driver Carlos Sainz.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released in theatres for Sankranthi and is currently streaming on Netflix. The film clashed with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office. The film also starred Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. This was the director and actor’s third film together.

His next film is yet to go on-floors. It’s a massive project with director SS Rajamouli, who last delivered a success with RRR. The film’s cast and crew is yet to be revealed but it’s touted to be an action-adventure film, along the lines of Indiana Jones. Recently, Rajamouli revealed during a special screening of RRR in Japan that he has finished writing the script for the film which is in pre-production stage.

Mahesh Babu is a doting father in these sweet pics with Sitara, Gautam from Europe trip
