Anand Deverakonda on 18 years of Pokiri: ‘I would mimic Mahesh Babu’s running style in school’

It has been 18 years since Puri Jagannadh’s Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz, was released in theatres. Mahesh’s fans, including Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, seem pumped, reminiscing their memories of the film’s release. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu is a doting father in these sweet pics with Sitara, Gautam from Europe trip) Anand Deverakonda calls Mahesh Babu's Pokiri a 'masterpiece'.(Instagram)

‘His style is iconic’

Anand, in a moment of reminiscence, shared a still of Mahesh from Pokiri where he is seen running. Posting it on X (formerly Twitter), he shared, “I remember trying to mimic this running style as a kid in school corridors. Like so many other kids, I’m sure. Hands sharp on the sides, legs taking big strides - but it’s never that. It’s the intensity, the suppressed anger in his eyes that made this style iconic. Truly a masterpiece film. Remember the craze around Konark in Dilsukhnagar.”

This is not the first time Anand has expressed his admiration for Mahesh Babu. In a conversation with the press in 2019 before the release of his debut film Dorasaani, Anand shared, “The one hero whose movies captivated me during my school days is Mahesh Babu. I was a huge fan of his Murari, Athadu and Pokiri.”

In 2023, answering a fan's question at a press interaction before Kushi’s release, Vijay said, “I remember going to the theatre as a teenager and watching Pokiri. When I saw Mahesh sir running and in the action scenes, I was like f**k I want to be an actor. I was like, this is it, this is heroism. I still ask my directors, I want one shot like that. I’m still waiting to give tribute to that shot, which made me feel that.”

About Pokiri

Pokiri was released on April 28, 2006. The film was remade in Tamil as Pokkiri (2007), in Hindi as Wanted (2009) and in Kannada as Porki (2010). It tells the story of an undercover police officer who joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. The film was a massive hit at the box office and remained the highest-grossing Telugu film till it was surpassed by SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera in 2009.

Upcoming work

Anand will soon be seen in Gam Gam Ganesha while Vijay will still in a film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mahesh will star in Rajamouli’s next, an action adventure drama.

