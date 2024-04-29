Mahesh Babu shares sweet moments with sister Manjula and Prabhas' aunt at a family wedding. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu was clicked on Sunday night when he attended a family wedding with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. The actor looked happy to pose for clicks with fans at the wedding. Videos of him sharing sweet moments with his sister, Manjula, and Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, have made their way to X. (Also Read: Anand Deverakonda on 18 years of Pokiri: ‘I would mimic Mahesh Babu’s running style in school’) Mahesh Babu looked happy as he clicked pics with fans at a family wedding.(X/Artistry Buzz)

Fans can’t get enough of Mahesh

In one of the videos shared by fans, Mahesh can be seen all smiles as he talks to his sister, Manjula. Then, in a typical sibling moment, she can be seen pulling on his long hair, asking him about it as he pulls away, with the duo bursting into laughter afterwards. “We all cherish moments like these,” wrote a fan, sharing the video.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In another video clicked by a paparazzo, Mahesh can be seen chatting away with Prabhas’ aunt Shyamala. She clicks a picture with the actor, then hugs Namrata and Sitara after greeting them. Prabhas’ fans were thrilled to see the video, leaving heart emojis in the comments section. Some even shared fan-edits of Mahesh and Prabhas in enthusiasm.

18 years of Pokiri

It was a double treat for fans on Sunday because April 28 also marks 18 years since Puri Jagannadh’s Mahesh and Ileana D’Cruz-starrer Pokiri's release. The film was a massive success at the box office and was the highest-grosser in Telugu until SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera beat the numbers in 2009.

The film saw Mahesh play an undercover police officer who joins the mafia to eradicate the underworld from within. Pokiri was also remade in Tamil as Pokkiri (2007), in Hindi as Wanted (2009) and in Kannada as Porki (2010).

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which released on Sankranthi this year. While the actor was lauded for his performance, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. He will soon be seen in Rajamouli’s next film after RRR. The film is yet to go on floors, it will be an adventure drama penned by Vijayendra Prasad.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place