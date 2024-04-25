Ileana D’Cruz confirms marriage, talks about husband Michael Dolan: 'Married life is going beautifully'

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April 2023. Months later, the actor announced that she gave birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ever since last year, Ileana's personal life has been in the news with some reports claiming she is married to US-based Michael Dolan. Now, in an interview with India Today, the actor has finally ended her wedding speculation. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz slams 'people talking rubbish about her partner' Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about husband Michael Dolan in a new interview.

Ileana D'Cruz on married life with Michael Dolan

While Ileana D'Cruz remained tight-lipped about Michael Dolan during the interview, the actor got emotional when asked how he had been supportive. She gushed about her life with Michael and said, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

She added, "He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day.”

Ileana's first film in years, Do Aur Do Pyaar was released on April 19, 2024. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial features the actor with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and is based on extra-marital affairs.

Ileana D'Cruz's wedding

Ileana, who welcomed baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023, got married last year, as per a 2023 report by DNA. The report revealed the actor's wedding date, May 13, 2023, which was four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy. The report came out soon after the actor announced the birth of her baby boy.