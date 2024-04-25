 Ileana D’Cruz confirms marriage, talks about husband Michael Dolan: 'Married life is going beautifully' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ileana D’Cruz confirms marriage, talks about husband Michael Dolan: 'Married life is going beautifully'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Ileana D’Cruz has opened up about life with Michael Dolan, and talked about him being with her through her 'absolute worst times'. They had a baby last year.

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April 2023. Months later, the actor announced that she gave birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ever since last year, Ileana's personal life has been in the news with some reports claiming she is married to US-based Michael Dolan. Now, in an interview with India Today, the actor has finally ended her wedding speculation. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz slams 'people talking rubbish about her partner'

Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about husband Michael Dolan in a new interview.
Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about husband Michael Dolan in a new interview.

Ileana D'Cruz on married life with Michael Dolan

While Ileana D'Cruz remained tight-lipped about Michael Dolan during the interview, the actor got emotional when asked how he had been supportive. She gushed about her life with Michael and said, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She added, "He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day.”

Ileana's first film in years, Do Aur Do Pyaar was released on April 19, 2024. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial features the actor with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and is based on extra-marital affairs.

Ileana D'Cruz's wedding

Ileana, who welcomed baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023, got married last year, as per a 2023 report by DNA. The report revealed the actor's wedding date, May 13, 2023, which was four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy. The report came out soon after the actor announced the birth of her baby boy.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ileana D’Cruz confirms marriage, talks about husband Michael Dolan: 'Married life is going beautifully'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On