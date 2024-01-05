Ileana D'Cruz breaks silence on marriage with Michael Dolan, slams 'people talking rubbish about her partner'

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child on August 1, 2023, and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. In her first interview since giving birth, the actor, who currently lives in the US with Michael Dolan and their baby, Koa Phoenix Dolan, told The Times of India that 'postpartum depression is very real'. Responding to all the speculation around her marriage, the actor said she 'can handle things' said about her, but is 'not comfortable with people talking rubbish' about her partner or her family. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz shares cute photo with son Koa Phoenix Dolan Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about her partner Michael Dolan in a new interview.

'Michael Dolan is such an amazing partner'

Ileana D'Cruz said, "Postpartum depression is very real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home and a team of doctors who took good care of me. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, 'I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him'. So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again.”

Is Ileana D'Cruz married?

While she has been sharing her thoughts on motherhood on Instagram, she has not said much about her partner. When asked about of she tied the knot with Michael Dolan in May 2023, which was claimed by several reports, Ileana D'Cruz said, "There's so much speculation. Let's just leave it at that. It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right? Well, honestly, I haven't decided how much I want to talk about this part of my life. It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn't like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family."

Past relationships

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of actor Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on a holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, dating rumours about the pair had were circulated.

Ileana was earlier in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. In 2019, Ileana had said that she sought therapy after their breakup.

Ileana D'Cruz's baby announcement

Ileana introduced her baby by sharing a cute picture of him on Instagram on August 5, 2023. In the photo, the baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was seen sleeping. Sharing the photo, she had written, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

