Ileana D'Cruz shares cute photo with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns 2 months old

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 01, 2023 09:45 PM IST

Ileana D'Cruz dropped a good look at her adorable son Koa Phoenix Dolan for the first time. She welcomed her baby boy on August 1.

Ileana D'Cruz shared a cute picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turned two months old. On Sunday, Ileana took an adorable selfie with her baby boy Koa and posted it on her Instagram. Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1. (Also read: Ileana D’Cruz shares first pic with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, celebrates 'one week of being your mama'. See post)

Ileana D'Cruz shared a sweet picture with her son on Instagram.

Ileana's Instagram post

Ileana chose a short caption to accompany with her sweet post. "2 months already," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Ileana looked directly at the camera as she held baby Koa in her arms. He put his head on the actor's shoulders and looked ahead. Reacting to the cute picture, actor Malaika Arora commented with a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri commented with several heart eye smiley faces.

Fan reactions

Many fans of the actor also sent good wishes in the comments. A comment read, "God bless him and you with all the happiness and good health and bright future.." Another said, "Cute baby." A fan also said, "Seeing you after a long time, so sweet.”

In August, the Barfi! actor had shared the good news with her fans on Instagram revealing that she has named her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana also gave a glimpse of her son. In the closeup picture, Koi Phoenix held Ileana's finger as she held his hand. The black and white photo was clicked indoors. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, "1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)." As per Bump.com, Koa means 'valiant one' or 'warrior'.

Ileana on her pregnancy

The actor had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner recently on social media. Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life and revealed the man of her life-Michael Dolan, very recently. Earlier during her pregnancy, Ileana held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered fans' questions. A person had asked, “What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?” She had said, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon."

Ileana was last seen in the music video of rapper Badshah's song Sab Gazab. She was also part of The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

