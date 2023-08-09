Ileana D’Cruz shares first pic with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, celebrates 'one week of being your mama'. See post

Actor Ileana D’Cruz, who recently welcomed her son Koi Phoenix Dolan, shared a new picture with him. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Ileana posted a monochrome photo. (Also Read | New mom Ileana D'Cruz is married, tied the knot with Michael Dolan in May this year: Report) Ileana D’Cruz shared a photo with son Koi Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana shares new pic with son

In the closeup picture, Koi Phoenix held Ileana's finger as she held his hand. The black and white photo was clicked indoors. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, "1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)." Koi Phoenix was born on August 1.

Koi Phoenix held Ileana's finger as she held his hand.

About Koa Phoenix Dola

A few days ago on Instagram, Ileana shared the news of the birth of her son alongside a picture of the baby. The words in the photo read, ''Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023." “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post. In the picture, Ileana’s baby boy was seen sleeping.

As per Bump.com, Koa means 'valiant one' or 'warrior'. Soon after the actor announced the news, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and congratulatory messages. Actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.” Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi among others posted heart emojis.

About Ileana's partner Michael Dolan

The actor had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner recently on social media. From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. But, recently, Ileana revealed the man of her life--Michael Dolan. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man. She took to Instagram Stories and treated her fans with a glimpse of her dinner date.

Ileana and Michael are reportedly married

Recently, DNA reported that Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before she announced her pregnancy on social media. The report further claimed that around that time, Ileana had shared a picture of herself in a white bridal dress in front of a decorated venue. However, it isn't certain if the picture was from her wedding or a photoshoot.

Ileana's projects

The actor was last seen in the music video of rapper Badshah's song Sab Gazab. Her last movie appearance was in The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming projects include the film Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON