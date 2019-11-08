Ileana D’Cruz reveals what her therapist advised her after breakup with Andrew Kneebone

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has said, without directly acknowledging her breakup from partner Andrew Kneebone, that she sought therapy when she realised she needed to take care of herself, because she found that she ‘can’t rely on people’.

It was reported earlier this year that Ileana had split from photographer Andrew, whom she had referred to as her ‘hubby’ in the past, but never overtly acknowledged to being in a relationship with. Ileana had subsequently erased most pictures of Andrew from her Instagram.

She said, according to The Times of India, “I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can’t rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself.”

She added, “I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well, but staying in love is a different thing. Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important.” Asked if she is ready for love again, she said, “I am not ready for love, I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself.”

She said that the experience made her stronger. She added, “It is always a learning experience. I never wanted to come out bitter or someone with any animosity. It has left me stronger. Sh*t happens, but life goes on. The way I dealt with the entire thing comes with respect and love for the other person. I don’t curse or think anything bad about him. I am in a good place and I wish all good things for him.”

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Ileana had said that she would never wash her dirty linen on social media, despite recent reports that suggested she’d taken digs at her ex through posts. She said, “I’ve never really spoken about my personal life, and for the simple reason that it’s not just about me... I feel it will be unfair to the other person if I’ve to talk about my personal life too much. I never ever meant to send out any kind of animosity or any kind of negativity out through a post. I am much bigger than that. I would never stoop that level. If I have something to say to someone, I would pick up the phone and say it, and not put up a post.”

Ileana’s last Hindi film was the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid. She will next be seen in the ensemble comedy Pagalpanti, opposite John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and others. The film is due out on November 22.

