Ileana D’Cruz says she’d never wash dirty linen on Instagram: ‘I am a better person than that’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:45 IST

If you chanced upon Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram page of late, you wouldn’t give her confident bikini photographs and quotable quotes a miss. The actor, who turned a year older on November 1, has been bombarded by ‘divorce’ rumours recently. But Ileana prefers being focused on her work, on self acceptance and on working towards a fitter self.

Ask her what’s up, and she says, “A lot, honestly. Work has been taking over most of my life. It feels great. It’s pretty much been work, work, work for me.” Work, and work out also, it seems! For someone who has struggled with body dysmorphic disorder, it’s quite a progression.

She agrees, and says: “I think the series of posts that I’ve done is because of the fact that it’s after a while, I’ve started to feel a lot more comfortable with where I am body-wise right now. Yes, I’ve been working on it, and I’m happy with the result.”

Self acceptance, Ileana admits, is the biggest thing she felt she needed to overcome. “I am getting there,” she says candidly.

The rumour mills worked overtime regarding Ileana’s personal life earlier this year when she deleted her pictures with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone - whom she once referred to as ‘hubby’ on Instagram - and they unfollowed each other on the photosharing platform.

Prod her, and she says, “I’ve never really spoken about my personal life, and for the simple reason that it’s not just about me... I feel it will be unfair to the other person if I’ve to talk about my personal life too much.” However, she adds, “I can say I’m in a great space, I am happy and I am super excited about my work.”

What about the musings she shares? Sample some: “You’re not selfish for wanting to be treated well”; “The only thing I’m committed to right now, is bettering myself”; “First, it hurts. Then, it changes you.”

Ileana explains that her Instagram page is a reflection of who she is. Dismissing that there is another agenda or meaning to these, she adds, “I never ever meant to send out any kind of animosity or any kind of negativity out through a post. I am much bigger than that. I would never stoop that level. If I have something to say to someone, I would pick up the phone and say it, and not put up a post.

She asserts, “I have been in a beautiful space. I am feeling stronger and happier than before and I am in this phase when I am learning to love myself a little more. And I feel that’s a good space to be in. I feel it’s a big step for me as someone who has dealt with so many issues, body issues and stuff... I’ve constantly put myself down. So I feel, for me, to be in this space, where I am learning to accept myself, is great.

Follow @htshowbiz for more