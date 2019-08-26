Ileana D’Cruz deletes pictures of husband Andrew Kneebone, couple unfollows each other amid reports of split

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz and her husband, Andrew Kneebone, have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, amid reports of their relationship being on the rocks. Ileana has also deleted every picture of Andrew from her Instagram page. While the couple never spoke about their relationship publicly, she has referred to him as her ‘husband’ in old social media posts.

According to SpotboyE, the couple isn’t on talking terms, and is currently not in the mood to patch things up.

While Ileana often shared pictures of Andrew online, she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

Her most recent post to feature Andrew - a birthday message - has also been deleted. She’d written, “Happy Birthday, you gorgeous man. Wish I could’ve been with you today but hey, I kinda am!!!”

In an interview to IANS, Ileana had said, “I had a different perception of what a relationship or love is like. I was all giddy-headed and fairytale about it in my head, but it’s so different. There’s a lot of restraint that you’ve got to have, compromising in certain situations -- and you’ve got to have a lot of respect.”

In an Instagram AMA in 2018, Andrew had spoken briefly about dating a ‘celebrity’. When he was asked, “What is the one thing you dislike about Ileana but can’t tell her?” he said, “She looks so damn beautiful all the time… I mean sometimes I can’t get anything done because I just look at her and boom!… two hours pass.”

