Ileana D’Cruz, boyfriend Andrew Kneebone walk hand in hand, look so in love in new airport pics

Ileana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneeboneare, her photographer boyfriend from Australia, are so in love and they don’t care who knows it. As the smiling couple walked through the Mumbai airport on Monday — both dressed in cool causals — they held hands and Ileana couldn’t take her eyes off of Andrew.

Ileana and Andrew have given us multiple glimpses of their cute relationship on social media, often posting gushy comments on each other’s photos. They were photographed leaning in towards each other as they made their way outside the airport. It was reported last year that the duo had secretly tied the knot, but the actor had refuted the wedding rumours.

Instead of focusing on the cameras around them, Ileana and Andrew were completely wrapped up in each another. The smile on Ileana’s face is one of pure joy. And we can’t look away:

It was more or less love at first sight when Ileana D’Cruz, 30 and Andrew Kneebone first met, and they have been dating for many years now. Over the years they’ve said plenty of adorable things about each other on social media, and shown their feelings for each other just as much during interviews.

Ileana told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

The Aussie photographer recently interacted with Instagram users, as part of its new ‘Ask Me A Question’ feature. While answering a question about what is the one thing he dislikes about Ileana but can’t tell her, Andrew reportedly said: “She looks so damn beautiful all the time… I mean sometimes I can’t get anything done because I just look at her and boom!… two hours pass.” Said like a man much in love.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:50 IST