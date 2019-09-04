Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz when did she lose her virginity, she answers it like a boss

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently found herself in a tricky spot when a fan asked her about her about her personal life on Instagram. The actor held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram when she came across a question about her virginity.

A fan asked her during the interaction, “Man...When did you lose your virginity?” To this, the actor replied, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”

Ileana was recently spotted at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday. She wore a pink ensemble for the puja.

Ileana D'Cruz at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised at Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on Sep 2, 2019. ( IANS )

The actor has reportedly split from her husband, Andrew Kneebone. The two unfollowed each other on social media and Ileana deleted all their pics from her social media pages. While the couple had never spoken about their relationship publicly, she had referred to him as her ‘husband’ in some old social media posts and was often spotted with him on lunches and dinners in the city.

According to SpotboyE, the couple isn’t on talking terms, and is currently not in the mood to patch things up.

Ileana had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

Ileana will now be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. It is slated to release on November 22.

