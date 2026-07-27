Chandigarh: Juvenile among six caught for armed attack, vandalism

Five men have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly attacking a house and vandalising a car in Dadu Majra during the early hours of Sunday, police said. An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Maloya police station. (HT File)

According to the Maloya police, the case was registered on the complaint of 26-year-old Vishal, a resident of Dadu Majra. He alleged that around 4 am on Sunday, a group of eight to nine men armed with sticks, swords and stones gathered outside his residence, created a disturbance and smashed the rear windscreen of his Volkswagen Virtus. The entire incident was captured on CCTVs installed near the house.

During the investigation, police arrested Dhruv alias Ajju (21), Shubham alias Mota (18), Ashudeep alias Battery (20), Prince alias Ghoda (21) and Ankush alias Hakla (23), while a juvenile was also apprehended. Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects named in the complaint.

Investigators added that some of the arrested accused have previous criminal cases registered against them, including offences related to assault, rioting and violations of the Arms Act. Further investigation is in progress.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Maloya police station, officials added.