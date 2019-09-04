Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation, Kartik Aaryan’s reaction has Twitter smiling

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:13 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture of herself clicked before her massive weight loss transformation. The actor looks very different from her glam movie star look and is posing with mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing the picture that shows the mother-daughter duo twinning in black, Sara wrote, “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown #beautyinblack. Reacting to the picture, her Love Aaj Kal sequel co-star and rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan commented, “This girl looks like Sara Ali.”

Not only Kartik, all her fans were surprised to see the picture. A fan asked the actor about the secret behind her transformation. “So pretty! How much money, time and effort did it take to transform yourself? #askingforafriend,” she wrote. Another wrote, “Takes guts to do this when you are everything a majority wants to be - RESPECT.”

Sara reportedly weighed around 90 kilos before making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been dealing with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and had told BBC in an interview about her struggles with the condition.

She said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she added.

She further said, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

While Kedarnath was delayed and released in December, 2018, she followed it up with her next film Simmba in the same month itself. Starring Ranveer Singh in the male lead, the film went on to become her first Rs 100 crore film. She has already wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel and is currently working on Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun Dhawan.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:10 IST