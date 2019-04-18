Sara Ali Khan reveals story of her dramatic weight loss despite struggling with PCOD

Actor Sara Ali Khan may have joined the film industry only last year but she has already earned her spurs with her debut film Kedarnath and the blockbuster Simmba with Ranveer Singh. However, it didn’t come easy for the starkid who weighed over 90 kilograms before making her debut.

Sara has spoken about her struggles with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain. The actor went on to shed the extra kilos before making her silver screen debut. In an interview to BBC, Sara spoke about her weight loss journey and how she dealt with the condition.

Sara Ali Khan during one of her regular gym sessions.

Sara said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she added.

“Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,” she said.

Sara also spoke about her fitness regime and how she practices Kathak, yoga, Pilates and intense workouts to keep in shape. She also underwent boot camp training and was spotted playing lawn tennis with father Saif Ali Khan.

Sara had earlier talked about her PCOD condition during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Sara made her debut on the show with father Saif Ali Khan and said on air, “I was 96 kgs. ‘It will be almost rude to call you fat,’ is what you (Saif) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem.”

The actor is currently working on her third film -- the Love Aaj Sequel being directed by Imtiaz Ali. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film after confessing to having a crush on him in one of her earlier interviews. Her second and last film Simmba was not just her biggest success but was also Rohit Shetty and Ranveer’s highest grosser with domestic box office collections of over Rs 240 crore.

