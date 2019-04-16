Before Sara Ali Khan starts shooting Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, she’s enjoying a New York vacation with her besties

Sara Ali Khan is currently in the US along with her friends and has been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday. Her latest boomerang videos will certainly make her fans happy. In a new video, shared as an Instagram story, where Sara and her friends can be seen jumping on a rocky outcrop New York’s famous Central Park.

Sara will soon start working with Varun Dhawan in a remake of Coolie No 1, to be helmed by David Dhawan. Like the original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake is a comedy but suited to today’s demands. Sara will reportedly play a feisty woman, a lot like one essayed by Karisma in the original Coolie No 1. According to reports, David is expected to announce the film officially on Varun’s birthday on April 24. Sara will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s next.

Returning to Sara’s NY holiday, Sara had shared another video where she and her two friends can be seen wriggling in front of a camera, even as one of the three girls is seen either taking a picture or making a video. What’s unmissable is Sara washboard abs, which she is successfully showing off, sporting a pale green top and yoga track bottom. The text at the base of the video read: “Finally took them to my fav corepower yoga.”

Just last month, Sara was in Delhi with her current ‘crush’ and co-star Kartik Aaryan for the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled project. Speculation is the film is a sequel to his hit film Love Aaj Kal (2009). Sara made an impressive debut with Kedarnath last year and followed it up with a commercial hit Simmba. It also helped her establish the fact that can pull off a commercial ‘song-and-dance’ role with as much ease as a performance-led one. Sara also has another commercial film coming up: Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

Her box office clout, post Simmba, can also be gauged from the fact that she has begun getting a number of brand endorsements. She has already appeared in an ad for a hair removal product and might soon be seen in a new ad with a sports brand. She also might do another ad with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, according to a report in India Today. In fact, her New York trip too is part of a deal with a hotels and property listings global website, as is evident from one of her solo pictures in which she has thanked and tagged them.

