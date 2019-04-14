Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a bite of the Big Apple, see all her New York pictures here

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures from her trip to New York City, where she is wandering the streets and lazing in the sun. Sara has shared several posts on Instagram this week.

The first post shows Sara and a friend posing at popular tourist spots in the city, such as the Brooklyn Bridge, where they take in the skyline. Sara also posed at her alma mater, Columbia University.

The second one shows Sara posing in Greenwich Village in both colour and black and white. “Not all those who wander are lost,” she captioned the post, and added in the hashtags that she’s majorly missing her mother, Amrita Singh. The first picture shows Sara sitting on the curb, with graffiti that reads, “Found child, will wait in Louis Vuitton.”

The most recent post shows Sara lounging in the sunshine, sipping a hot beverage out of a white cup. This is probably where she’s staying in the city.

Sara, who made her film debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, said in a recent interview that acting is her passion. She said, “When you are four and you dream of becoming a heroine, then it is a different thing. We don’t really know what we want at that age. You grow up and when you are eight, you see movies, and you feel more sure about it. Then you go to Columbia University, spend your father’s money and come back with a degree and if you still want to be an actor, then it is not a hobby (chaska), it is your passion (shiddat). There is a different intensity and seriousness to it. You start preparing after that.”

Sara followed up Kedarnath with the blockbuster hit Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She is currently filming director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal follow-up, tentatively titled Aaj Kal. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day, 2020 release.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:28 IST