Sara Ali Khan considers acting her passion, brings ‘intensity, seriousness’ to it

Two films old and Sara Ali Khan has already cemented her position in Bollywood. The actor who is at present working on Imtiaz Ali’s next, coincidentally the remake of her father Saif Ali Khan’s hit Love Aaj Kal, has reiterated her commitment to her craft. Along with Simmba and Kedarnath, her public image has also got an uptick with her various interviews and public appearances.

The Columbia University graduate said in an earlier interview how acting is not an interest for her but her passion. “When you are four and you dream of becoming a heroine, then it is a different thing. We don’t really know what we want at that age. You grow up and when you are eight, you see movies, and you feel more sure about it. Then you go to Columbia University, spend your father’s money and come back with a degree and if you still want to be an actor, then it is not a hobby (chaska), it is your passion (shiddat). There is a different intensity and seriousness to it. You start preparing after that,” she had said.

She has also said that she wants to say “real and normal”, a fact that comes across in her interviews and interactions with her fans. “You know I have never cheated in my exams, not because I am morally against it but because I am scared that I will get caught. I want to spend so much time here so I want to stay real and normal. And it is our job to act but if we do it in real life, then it would be a huge mess,” she said in an interview.

