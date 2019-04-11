Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Riddhima Kapoor post unseen pics with brothers on World Siblings Day

A host of Bollywood celebrities posted pictures with their siblings on the occasion of World Siblings Day on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were among the many stars who took to social media to show their love for their brothers and sisters.

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, who was on a holiday in New York recently, posted two pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim, a throwback from their childhood and another a more recent one. She wrote: “Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother.”

Priyanka Chopra too posted a picture with her brother Siddharth and wrote: “This guy here is amazing.. full of life and ideas. My baby brother @siddharthchopra89 . Ure getting married to the beautiful @ishittaakumar and I can’t wait! I love you.. #happysiblingday”

Sharing a video of herself dancing with Shilpa, Shamita wrote: “Happy world sibling day. Love u my munki.. Thankyou for being the lovely, simple, generous soul you are..u light up my life with ur laughter and unconditional love. Sorry for all the times i’ve troubled you ..and thankyou for all the times you ve patiently mothered me. You are the butter cream icing on my chocolate cake, peanut butter to my jelly, apple to my pie. You are my heart, my soul, my strength, my inspiration..my best friend.. my everything feeling blessed love you to the moon n back Tunki.”

The sisters do a slow dance as Pehla Nasha from Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikandar plays in the background in the video. Her sister Shilpa too shared a picture of them posing together and wrote: “Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. #happysiblingday my tunki... Love you always and forever.. more than you would ever know.”

Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/aeH89614Ya — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 10, 2019

Kriti Sanon too posted a video from her childhood with her sister Nupur and wrote: “If you wanna go baby lets go, If you wanna rock i’m ready to roll, If you wanna sloowwwwww down, We can slow down together!@nupursanon Nupsuuuu Happy Siblings Day!!”

Check out the photos shared by other celebrities:

Shraddha Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures on World Siblings Day.

