Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber’s daughter Nisha prepares cake for their wedding anniversary. See pics

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday in the company of their kids. The couple had a private celebration at home and their daughte Nisha baked a cake for them.

Sunny shared a few pictures from their wedding anniversary celebrations on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake.”

The actor can be seen blowing the candles on the cake with Daniel. The couple also shared a kiss in one of the pictures and held Nisha’s hands in another.

Sunny often shares fun videos with her team on her Instagram account. She recently shared a video featuring her, Daniel and her other team members grooving to Kangana Ranaut’s hit number Sadi Gali from her 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. She shared it with the caption, “You know!! Just because we wanted to end the night right with a little dance for you! @sunnyrajani @geege_on_video @ricardoferrise1 @dirrty99.”

Sunny had also shared a picture with Daniel along with the caption, “Love at first sight? Maybe.. Maybe not! Find out now #KarenjitKaurSeasonFinale out now on @zee5 app!” The actor plays herself in her biopic Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone streaming on Zee5.

Sunny and Daniel adopted daughter Nisha in July 2017. They went on to welcome their twin boys in March 2018 via surrogacy and named them Asher and Noah.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s publicist shoots down his plan to go bald, says ‘girls are dying over your hair’. Watch hilarious prank

The actor was last seen in supernatural thriller Tera Intezaar in December 2017. She starred alongside Arbaaz Khan in the film. She is currently working on her Tamil film Veeramadevi and plays the title role of a female warrior. The actor is also said to be gearing up for her debut Malayalam film Rangeela.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 19:50 IST