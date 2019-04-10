Kartik Aaryan’s publicist shoots down his plan to go bald, says ‘girls are dying over your hair’. Watch hilarious prank

Actor Kartik Aaryan has flown to Udaipur to resume the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s next with Sara Ali Khan. The actor, however, made some time to appear on a show and played a prank with his publicist as part of a truth-and-dare game.

As told by the host, the actor called his publicist to take her advice if he could go bald for a role. Kartik insisted that he is required to go bald for the Tenali Raman biopic, which was being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But the person on the other side of the call said, “No. How will you look? So many girls are dying over your hair. What nonsense!”

Before beginning the second shooting schedule of the Love Aaj Kal sequel, the team was on a break after shooting for the film in Delhi. While Kartik chose to party with Imtiaz in the capital and spend some time with his family, Sara flew to New York for a vacation. He recently shared glimpses of Udaipur in his Instagram stories with Lake Pichola in the background. The actor can be seen telling his team members that since there is no gym in the hotel, he would like to swim in the lake.

Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses of Udaipur in his Instagram stories.

Kartik also celebrated his father’s birthday before flying to Udaipur. He shared a picture and captioned it, “All Eyes on cake. While he makes a wish. Happy Birthday Papa.” He went on to share more pictures and videos in his Instagram stories with his family before bidding them goodbye. The actor can be heard asking his mother not to get emotional.

Kartik Aaryan shared pictures of his family before leaving for Udaipur.

Kartik’s last release Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon went on to be a hit with collections of around Rs 92.73 crore. He also has a romantic comedy titled Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

