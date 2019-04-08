Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan?

A lot of work and personal commitments have been keeping Bollywood celebrities busy these days. With just 10 days to go before the release of Kalank, actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha have been actively promoting the film. The group of four was spotted during one such outing in their casual avatars.

Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan during Kalank ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Kartik Aaryan has just wrapped up the first schedule of his Imtiaz Ali film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor was spotted at a studio during an ad shoot.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his film debut with the RX 100 remake opposite Tara Sutaria, who is currently working on her Bollywood debut, Student of the Year 2. The two were spotted together in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan clicks a selfie. ( Varinder Chawla )

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted with their kids at a Mumbai restaurant. Hrithik Roshan was seen accompanying his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan whereas Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt was seen with kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Hrithik Roshan with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan ( Varinder Chawla )

Maanyata Dutt with kids Shahraan and Iqra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Malaika Arora continues to remain in news for her regular outings with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her inspirational workout videos. The former reality show judge was spotted at an outing with sister Amrita Arora on Monday and looked stunning in a black and white outfit.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of Bollywood stars have been regular visitors on dance reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 3 for the promotion of their films. But this week, veteran actor Waheeda Rahman and Asha Parekh will be the chief guests on the show. The two legendary actors were seen shooting for the episode on Monday.

Waheeda Rahman on Super Dancer Chapter 3. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer Chapter 3. ( Varinder Chawla )

Geeta Kapoor, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rahman on Super Dancer Chapter 3. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on her next film, Kargil Girl, based on the life of pilot Gunjan Saxena. The actor was seen during her regular gym routine along with sister Khushi Kapoor. The two were twinning in black and white. Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was also spotted visiting her yoga class during the day.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 08, 2019