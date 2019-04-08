Kalank: Madhuri Dixit dances her heart out in Tabah Hogaye first look, song out on Tuesday

Karan Johar’s next major production Kalank is all set to release on April 17 and as a run-up to its big day, Karan has shared a new picture from the film’s new song. He has also said that the number, Tabah Hogaye, will be launched on Tuesday. The shot is from the song, which shows Madhuri Dixit doing a mujra dance move.

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote: “It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can’t wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours!” The picture gives us some cue about the song; a mujra is on, Madhuri occupies centrestage as other dancers sit on the floor around her. The lavish sets are dominated by dazzling chandeliers, the light from one of them shining on Madhuri’s statuesque frame.

Madhuri stars as Bahaar Begum in Kalank, a period drama of epic dimensions being presented by Dharma Productions. It had been previously reported that for one of the songs in the film, Madhuri has collaborated with her one-time favourite choreographer Saroj Khan.

“Four years after Gulaab Gang, I’ve choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun’s (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra,” Saroj had said about the song, adding, “It is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I’m hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again.”

Kalank boasts of a huge star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor apart from Madhuri and Alia. The elaborate sets, the lavish costumes, the feel of an era gone by and the myriad of emotions that we have seen so far in the trailer and the various songs have piqued the interest of the audience like never before.

