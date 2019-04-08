Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets into diva mode, stuns in a new picture

A new picture of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Suhana is seen with a big smile on her face, showing off her glamourous look.

The star kid, who shuttles between London and Mumbai, can be seen wearing a white top and a pair of black jeans. Suhana has been pursuing her higher studies in London. She also often visits her home in Mumbai and is spotted with her best friends, Ananya Panday (daughter of actor Chunky Panday who will soon to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2) and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. Just recently, Suhana and Ananya were snapped outside Shanaya’s residence, in a car, and laughing their hearts out.

Also read: Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya in yoga pants on World Health Day. Watch video

In early March, a video of Suhana went viral. It showed her dancing with her pals to a song by Kenny Loggins called Footloose . In the past too, her father Shah Rukh has shared pictures from the school and college plays that she has been part of. While a bunch of next generation of star kids are set of Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh has made it clear that both his kids will get into films only after finishing their education. While Suhana is in London, her older brother Aryan is the US for studies. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, too, shares pictures of her kids.

Suhana made her magazine cover debut last year with Vogue India. While the star kid looked a natural before the camera, the shoot itself drew sharp reaction on Twitter. People questioned the fairness of having her on the magazine’s cover, without achieving anything yet. The magazine and Shah Rukh were accused of promoting nepotism.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 08:47 IST