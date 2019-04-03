Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana and bestie Ananya Panday can’t stop laughing in these new viral pictures

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday are known to be the best of friends. The two were photographed on Tuesday and were seen cracking up on a joke.

In pictures that are now online, the two can be seen laughing really hard, covering their mouths with their hands. While Suhana is dressed in a cream-coloured dress, Ananya is wearing a bright blue T-shirt. This reportedly happened after their visit to their common bestie, Shanaya Kapoor’s residence.

Both the Bollywood star kids are routinely in news and have a steady fan following too. Suhana was last in news in early March this year when a viral video of hers, dancing with a college mates, emerged online. Suhana, who is currently pursuing her higher education in London, was seen dancing to the beats of Kenny Loggins’ Footloose in the video. Shah Rukh has made it clear that both his older children (Suhana and Aryan) will first finish their education before they can think of a career in Bollywood.

Suhana Khan is currently based in London where she is pursuing higher studies. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya Panday will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in which she co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, was last seen when she appeared onscreen in an episode of Koffee With Karan. The actor candidly confessed that she did not deserve to be the show. At one point in the show, Karan told Ananya that there might be a certain section that may ask why she is on the show. The debutant star kid replied innocently, “I agree with that section of the people because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here.”

