Ananya Pandey tells Karan Johar she doesn’t deserve to be on Koffee With Karan, viewers agree. Watch video

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is making enough headlines this year, mostly for controversial reasons. After the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy, the nepotism debate is set to resurface on the Koffee couch as the star cast of Student of the Year 2 including Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and TV actor Tara Sutaria is set to be seen in the next episode.

Star World recently shared a promo of the episode that shows host Karan telling Ananya that there might be a certain section that may ask why she is on the show. The debutant star kid is seen replying innocently, “I agree with that section of the people because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here.”

Listening to Ananya’s confession, the social media users also reacted in unison. While a user reacted to the promo in the comments section, “Not just a section of people... All of us thinks why she is here,” another user wrote, “Karthik Aryan needed 10 years to reach to that couch.. And now what can we see here???” A user also asked Karan to look beyond star kids and commented, “These girls are not up to mark.there r many other girls with more talent and beauty....karan stop being god father to star kids.”

In the promo, while Ananya confessed having a crush on co-actor Tiger, Tara revealed that she has a crush on an actor who was part of Student of the Year. Karan had launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the film.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 12:07 IST