Koffee With Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan reveals he will date Sara Ali Khan after fulfilling Saif Ali Khan’s condition

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan 6, the host and filmmaker Karan Johar kicked off the show on a sweet note. His guest for the night, actor Kartik Aaryan brought him a box of pinni, a small gesture of love from him and his family. Also making debut at the coffee couch was his co-star from upcoming film Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon.

As they settled in their seats, Karan asked Kartik about Sara Ali Khan’s declarations of love for him, his dinner date with Ananya Panday and even a movie date with Shraddha Kapoor, as hinted by Kriti herself. Kartik denied there is anything cooking between him and the girls but he did say that he will ask Sara out on a date as soon as he earns enough money, a condition put forward by Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan. He said he is simply friends with Ananya, with whom he will be seen in the remake of Pati Patni aur Woh. The recently announced film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Kriti Sanon handled karan Johar’s questions with ease.

As for Kriti, Karan said in no uncertain terms that he knows she used to date Sushant Singh Rajput but the two have broken up now for ‘whatever reasons’. Kriti denied the rumours and said she was never dating Sushant. Karan still didn’t believe her and called her out again on her lie, later in the episode.

Karan then asked the two about their experience in Bollywood so far. Kartik talked about how he got admission in a college in Mumbai, which allowed him to skip classes and go to auditions instead. He said he lived in a two-bedroom apartment with 12 boys but he was still happy. He added that he used to skip classes so often that once his teacher told him she’ll pass him in the subject if he could say what her name was. Kartik didn’t know her name and failed the subject. He said he completed his studies after Pyar Ka Punchnaama 2 because his mom didn’t want him to be an uneducated actor.

As for Kriti, she said she never thought about becoming an actor until she started doing ad films. It was then that she realised how much she likes to be in front of the camera and could also act.

Kriti also talked about the apprehensions people had about her playing a small town girl in Bareilly Ki Barfi. She said after the film, however, she only got roles of a small town girl. When Karan asked her what makes her insecure, she said when she wants to do more interesting roles but no one gives her the opportunity. She said she believes she can do as well as Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone but doesn’t get the opportunity. She even talked about nepotism, saying that a few actors with connections get a lot of exposure before even getting signed and an offer for a second movie before their first one hits theatres.

In the Koffee Shots game, Kriti confessed crushing on a co-star, getting her heart broken and snooping into a partner’s phone. Kartik said he has only ever been in a relationship once with a girl who dumped him because he wanted to be an actor.

In the rapid fire round, Kriti said she would set Kartik up with Sara, had Hrithik Roshan posters in her room as a teenager and would like to have Alia’s body of work. On his turn, Kartik chose Sara over Janhvi as the one star to look forward to and even said he liked her sense of style when Kriti said she wouldn’t want to raid her closet.

Karan asked Kartik who he considered overrated in Bollywood, the actor said he would not consider anyone overrated. When Karan told him Badshah took his name as the overrated actor, Kartik said he liked Badshah’s music and also revealed that the rapper had called him after watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and said that he and his family liked his performance in the movie. Kartik ended up winning the hamper, which he said he would share with Kriti.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 08:46 IST