Koffee with Karan: Kartik Aaryan comments on nepotism, singles out Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan as great actors

Actors like Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are considered rarities in Bollywood - they aren’t related to big stars, but instead made their mark on their own. The two will soon be seen opposite each other in Luka Chhupi, but before that, they will make their debut on Koffee with Karan on Sunday.

Host Karan Johar had a lot to ask both Kriti and Kartik, who are among the newest entrants in Bollywood. Kartik in particular has become a heartthrob, and is linked up with everyone from Sara Ali Khan to his future co-star, Ananya Panday.

Here are five things you can look forward to in the next episode of Koffee with Karan:

Kriti and Kartik have more than just a movie in common

When Karan brings up Kartik’s background as an engineer, Kriti raises her hand and points out that she, too, is an engineer. A shocked Karan asks, “So I have two engineers on my couch!”

Kartik points out success stories born out of nepotism

When the topic shifts to the nepotism debate, which was sparked off by Kangana Ranaut in an appearance on the show last year, Kartik says that he has accepted that it is a part of the industry, and points out that Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are great actors.

Kriti weighs in on nepotism

As someone who made her own mark in the industry, Kriti says that those who are born into privilege have in-built recognition. She said that outsiders struggle to find their footing in the industry, while those from film backgrounds get opportunities even before their debut movies are released.

What’s the one role Kartik think he could have done better

“AndhaDhun,” Kartik replies, but swiftly backtracks in the next question, when Karan asks what’s the easiest lie he can tell. “That I can do a better role in AndhaDhun,” he says. Ayushmann Khurrana originally starred in the acclaimed film.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 6 recap: Sidharth Malhotra reveals how his friends pranked him when he brought a date home

An update on the Sara Ali Khan situation

Both Kartik and Sara have frequently been asked about each other ever since she mentioned - on Koffee with Karan - that she finds him cute. Expect an update on the back-and-forth when Kriti asks Kartik, “Does Sara have your address yet?’

This season has already featured the likes of Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The season will conclude with guests Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Koffee with Karan airs on Star World at 9 pm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 12:34 IST