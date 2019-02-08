Forget Koffee With Karan hamper, Ajay Devgn wins an Audi for his witty reply on Karan Johar’s show

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6 has been running successfully, seeing many ups and downs. It is not clear when the popular chat show will end but the winner of this season’s best Answer Of The Season (AOTS) is out. According to a report in DNA, actor Ajay Devgn has won it.

A recap should come handy — in this season, there is an award for the best answer in the rapid-fire round. As per the rules of the game, whoever came up the wittiest of replies was to win an Audi A5 Sportback car.

During the episode which saw the couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, on being asked by Karan on one superstition that Ajay was guilty of believing, Ajay had said: “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.” It may be recalled that Kaal (2005) was a Ajay starrer, which had been produced by Karan. The film bombed miserably on the box office (and hence the remark).

A panel, consisting of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das, as judges chose Ajay’s reply from a lot of finalists.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on Koffee With Karan this season.

According to the report, Ajay was handed over the keys of the sports car on Thursday. Incidentally, Ajay is passionate about sports cars and this should definitely gladden his heart.

Koffee With Karan ran into controversy with the episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The said episode was removed from Star World channel after complaints were raised against it for being disrespectful towards women.

The last episode of this season will reportedly feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:49 IST