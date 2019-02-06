Kartik Aaryan’s look from Pati Patni Aur Woh inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a picture of his look from his upcoming film, the remake of 80s classic Pati Patni Aur Woh. Dressed in a simple shirt and pair of pants, Kartik dons a moustache for his look. “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se,” he posted yesterday.

While people on social media have praised the look, tweeple have done what do best – share memes using the picture. Twitter is flooded with entertaining posts that show Kartik’s look from the movie next to his other pictures, shared with hilarious jokes.

We’ve compiled some of the funniest memes below. So sit back and enjoy.

Me on instagram Me in real life pic.twitter.com/uu7fBb2HYk — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2019

After she says

"Baby tum pe beard aachi nhi lagti "#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/SzqRCl8fqa — SHANTNU (@bing_a_human) February 5, 2019

1. Going for Job Interview

2. Going to college#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/bAqxkPmUTN — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 5, 2019

Engineering 1st year To Engineering Final Year #PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/RTC5MarsL0 — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2019

When Lucknow k Nawab shifts to South Bombay 🤣🤣🤣🤣#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/QfNGL4Sx74 — Shefaliiiiiiii (@mendesxaaryan) February 5, 2019

Going out with Mom vs Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/YWjp5JdJMw — 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 (@FarziCricketer) February 5, 2019

The film not only stars Kartik Aaryan but also Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Before sharing a picture of his look, Kartik had also shared a picture of the cast for the upcoming film.

So what do you think of Kartik Aaryan’s look and which of the memes do you like best?

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:17 IST