 Kartik Aaryan’s look from Pati Patni Aur Woh inspires hilarious memes on Twitter
Kartik Aaryan’s look from Pati Patni Aur Woh inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

Here are some of the funniest memes Twitter has posted using Kartik Aaryan’s new look.

it's viral Updated: Feb 06, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Tweeple have done what do best – share memes using Kartik Aaryan’s picture.(Twitter/@nickhunterr)

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a picture of his look from his upcoming film, the remake of 80s classic Pati Patni Aur Woh. Dressed in a simple shirt and pair of pants, Kartik dons a moustache for his look. “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se,” he posted yesterday.

While people on social media have praised the look, tweeple have done what do best – share memes using the picture. Twitter is flooded with entertaining posts that show Kartik’s look from the movie next to his other pictures, shared with hilarious jokes.

We’ve compiled some of the funniest memes below. So sit back and enjoy.

The film not only stars Kartik Aaryan but also Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Before sharing a picture of his look, Kartik had also shared a picture of the cast for the upcoming film.

So what do you think of Kartik Aaryan’s look and which of the memes do you like best?

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:17 IST

