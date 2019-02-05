Pati Patni Aur Woh: Check out Kartik Aaryan’s first look as ‘samarpit pati’ Chintu Tyagi

The Sanjiv Kumar classic from the 80s, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is getting a remake and Kartik Aaryan is in the hot seat. As a man torn between his wife and an attractive woman who is not his wife, Kartik shared his first look from the Mudassar Aziz film on Tuesday. Dressed in a nondescript shirt and with a moustache on his face, he looked a typical middle class man from the Indian heartland.

His description was on point too. “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh,” Kartik wrote. The film stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

On Monday, Kartik shared a photo from the sets of the film, captioning it, “First Day with Patni or Woh ? Clap to b removed soon.” Kartik and Ananya’s face could be seen covered with the film’s clapboard. The remake of the 1978 film is being directed by Aziz, who has previously directed Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife Sharda (Vidya) but has a soft corner for his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he could’ve done a better job than Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra of BR Studios. This will be Ananya’s second film after her debut, Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2.

Bhushan Kumar had earlier said in a statement earlier that Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an “interesting tweak” to the story. “Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story,” he said.

The release date of Pati Patni Aur Who has not been announced yet.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 10:02 IST