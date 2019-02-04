Koffee with Karan teaser: Watch Kartik Aaryan say he could’ve done a better job than Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun

Hot on the heels of Sunday’s episode of Koffee with Karan, which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, a teaser for next week’s episode has been released online. The next episode will feature Luka Chhupi duo Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

In the 40-second teaser shared on the Star World social media pages, host Karan Johar points out that not many people know that Kartik was studying to become an engineer, but quit to pursue a career in acting. At this point Kriti raises her hand and informs Karan that she, too, is an engineer.

The clip then moves on to the rapid fire round, in which Karan asks Kartik to name one recent film he feels he could have done a better job in. Kartik responds with AndhaDhun, one of the most acclaimed Hindi films of 2018, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

In his next question, Karan asks Kartik to reveal, “A lie you can say without batting an eyelid.” Kartik replies, “That I could have done a better role in AndhaDhun.

Ayushmann has already appeared on Koffee with Karan this season. He shared the couch with Uri star Vicky Kaushal.

Bollywood Hungama had previously reported that Karan had offered Kartik the option of sharing the couch with Vicky, but the actor had turned him down. The report quoted a source as saying, “Karan Johar wanted Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal together on his show as the two upcoming male stars of Bollywood. But Kartik Aaryan didn’t feel comfortable sharing the couch with Vicky. Karan was stunned when he got to know this.”

The teaser ends with Karan informing a shocked Kartik that the rapper Badshah, on the same couch, said that he finds Kartik overrated.

The episode will air on Sunday on Star World at 9 pm.

