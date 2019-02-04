Coca Cola: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are in the party mode in Luka Chuppi’s new song. Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi is winning hearts with its fresh pairing and unusual story line. After its first trailer and song Poster Lagwa Do were released recently, the makers have now shared a party number called Coca Cola. This, too, is a remix of a hit song by a singer Tony Kakkar.

Sharing the song, Kriti wrote on Twitter: “Since u guys were so excited.. The Party anthem is here!! Sip & sing with #CocaCola from #LukaChuppi.”

In the song, both Kartik and Kriti, sporting glittery clothes, are clearly in mood to dance, woo each other and have fun. The song’s lyrics seem rather fun, almost irreverent, as the lead pair sings: ‘Cola cola tu, shola shola tu...’

In mid January, the first trailer of the Dinesh Vijan’s film was revealed and showed a young couple, Vinod and Rashmi, played by Kartik and Kriti respectively, wanting to explore a live-in relationship before marriage. Things are on course until their families get to know of it, leading to much chaos and laughs. The trailer had the look and feel of films like Bareilly Ki Barfi. Luka Chuppi boasts of an impressive supporting cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak.

The first song, Poster Lagwa Do, a remix of the ‘90s hit song of the same name from the film Aflatoon, starring Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matongkar, is already popular on the internet.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and has been shot in Gwalior among other places. It is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

Meanwhile, both the stars are busy with other projects; Kriti will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat along with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She also has Rohit Jugraj Chauhan’s Arjun Patiala. Kartik, on the other hand, has a film with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday called Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of 1978 film of the same name.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:31 IST