Luka Chuppi trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s live-in experience promises major laughs

The first trailer for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi is out and is a complete treat for viewers. The trailer begins with how the Bollywood wedding season, that kicked off with Anushka-Virat’s wedding and continued with Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick’s nuptials, has inspired Kartik to tie the knot as well.

Kriti and Kartik play a couple who want to have the live-in experience before reading their wedding vows. But what if their family joins them as they go on to live like a married couple but without getting married at all?

The trailer looks interesting with some fresh and hilarious comic scenes and situations. Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak, the film looks like the wedding film of the year that their fans have been waiting for. The cast members had earlier shared some posters of the film along with the tagline, “Wherever this jodi goes, the family follows.’

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and has also been shot in Gwalior. It is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

Kartik and Kriti have come together for the first time in a film. Kartik is basking in the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. This was also his first Rs 100 crore film and also starred Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar. Kriti was last seen Bareilly Ki Barfi which was a success at the box office and was also praised by critics. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana as the male leads.

The two actors will also be seen sharing the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. This will be their first appearance on the show.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:44 IST