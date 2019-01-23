Lukka Chuppi first poster: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon play hide and seek from Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak. See pic

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Lukka Chuppi and the first look of the film was released on Wednesday on social media. The poster features the two trying to hide something from everyone with a crowd of four eavesdropping behind them. The setting seems to be of a wedding, with Kriti holding a garland and Kartik holding a pagri.

Kriti who shared the poster on Twitter wrote, “Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of #LukaChuppi! (Will they be caught or will they be able to fool everyone?)”

Kartik, who wrapped up shoot for the film recently, took to Instagram to share his experience and wrote, “... And its a wrap! #LukaChuppi. This journey was such a funfilled ride, feels like it got over in d blink of an eye . Thank you to d calm n composed @laxman.utekar Sir.. Amazingly talented co-star @kritisanon. My bade dil vala producer 💰#Dineshvijjan @maddockfilms. It was fun working wid #PankajTripathi Sir @aparshakti_khurana n d entire team. Got to learn so much from all of u .. Luka Chuppi is a Special Film for me!! Lots of love to d people of my hometown #Gwalior plus #Mathura... Will miss all the madness.”

Kartik had earlier shared a still from the film on his Instagram.

Kriti and Kartik are also set to make their debut on the Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Lukka Chuppi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is slated to release on March 1.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 15:15 IST