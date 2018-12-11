Kartik Aaryan on why he wants to have babies with Katrina Kaif, gives details of his ‘eco-friendly’ meeting with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan is among the hottest young actors in Bollywood, thanks to the spectacular showing of his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So much so that Sara Ali Khan recently said that she wants to date him. Speaking on Koffee With Karan, the Kedarnath actor said she finds him hot.

Now, it is Kartik’s turn to speak and he has done so with flourish. Speaking on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, the actor was in his elements as he did not duck any questions and answered all head on. On an earlier occasion, he had mentioned that he would like to have babies with Katrina Kaif. On No Filter Neha, he finally explained his stance, stating that he had a thing for accents. Since Katrina had one, she fitted the bill. On Neha’s insistence that Jacqueline Fernandez too had one, Kartik feigned innocence, adding that he didn’t know that.

Speaking about his equation with Sara and asked if any sparks few between the two at a recent party, Kartik replied saying that since Saif was present at the do, everything was “eco friendly”. “I think Saif (Ali Khan) sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly.”

Neha Dhupia’s next guest on No Filter Neha will be Kartik Aaryan. (IANS)

He was further asked he pretends to drink, to which, he answered in the affirmative. He reportedly said that when he entered the industry, he pretended to drink at parties, else everyone tries to force a person to drink. “So from my first party, I ask the bartender to give me a glass of water, put lemon and ice in it. Then, I look at the colour of other people’s drink and add orange juice or any other juice to it so that it looks like a proper mocktail,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

On the question to which Bollywood couple ought to admit to being together, he named Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and gave the tag of being the couple of 2018, he named Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also said that one actor who ought to delete his social media account is Sushant Singh Rajput.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:43 IST