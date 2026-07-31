Kharar residents submit memo to SDM, urge to solve sewer overflow issue

Residents of Eden City and Darpan City-3 (Paradise Palms) on Thursday approached the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kharar, demanding a permanent solution to a sewer overflow, they claim that the problem has left the colonies grappling with unhygienic conditions for the past three to four months. The delegation urged the administration to undertake a comprehensive cleaning of the entire sewer network using specialised machinery. (HT Photo)

A delegation led by Punjab BJP state media head Vineet Joshi submitted a memorandum, alleging that the overflowing sewage at the only entry and exit point of the two colonies has severely affected around 150-200 families and created difficulties for commuters, school children and elderly residents.

According to the memorandum, the problem stems from a blockage in the main sewer line. The residents alleged that broken concrete manhole covers fell into the sewer and were never removed before new covers were installed, leading to a complete blockage. They also claimed that the sewer line carries waste from several neighbouring colonies before reaching Darpan City-3, making it the final point where sewage overflows onto the road.

The delegation urged the administration to undertake a comprehensive cleaning of the entire sewer network using specialised machinery, remove debris, broken manhole covers, sand and plastic waste, and ensure measures are put in place to prevent the problem from recurring.

After the meeting, Joshi said residents should not have to endure overflowing sewage because of poor maintenance of civic infrastructure and called for immediate intervention by the authorities.

The delegation included social activist Dr JS Mann and residents Anil Shaswat, Xavier Rubbal, Rajiv Barua, Ravinder Kumra, Aarti Thakur and Anamika Chawla. Residents from Eden City, including Amarjeet Kaur, chairperson of Anmol Muskan charitable trust, Kalpana Bansal, Babita Sharma, Saroj Vashisht, DC Verma, Sanjay Sharma, Teerth Singh Mand, Gurmeet Singh and Amit, also urged the administration to resolve the issue on priority.