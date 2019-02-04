Koffee With Karan 6: Sidharth Malhotra would like to date Aditya Roy Kapur’s ex Shraddha, set him up with Alia instead

Sunday’s episode of the hit celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan, began with a dialogue from the filmmaker and show host Karan Johar’s movie, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. He quoted Kareena Kapoor’s character from the film and how she simply wanted men with good looks in her life. He introduced his guests for the night, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, as two good looking men of the industry.

As the two men took their seats, Karan launched straight into questions about their dating life. He asked Aditya that while it was common knowledge that he dated co-actor Shraddha Kapoor, were rumours of him dating Parineeti Chopra true as well. Aditya said he hasn’t dated Shraddha either but Karan called his bluff. He was sure that they did and Aditya gave a slight confirmation by letting him think that.

On Sidharth’s turn, Karan asked him about his ex Alia Bhatt and how things are between the two of them since their break up, something he has never spoken about. “We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history,” he said.

Sidharth continued, “There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories.”

Karan then asked Aditya about the recent films he had done and how many of them failed to perform at box office. Aditya said he was disappointed that OK Jaanu didn’t work well because everyone had great faith in it. He added that he takes time off after a underperforming movie to assess and analyse what he did wrong.

Sidharth’s last few movies too have not done well. Films like A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho and others failed at the box office. When asked about it, Sidharth said, “I just become quiet and aggressive. For me, I have come pretty far from where I grew up. So if I didn’t have the drive and the aggression, I wouldn’t have made it because there are millions of kids just like us who want to become leading actors. So my first reaction to something that I can’t get is aggression. Like kyun nahi(why not)?” he said.

Karan then got Aditya to perform an original song on guitar. Aditya obliged him and even Sid sang along. While he sang Kishore Kumar’s Keh Dun Tumhe, Karan told him that he got the song’s lyrics wrong but it was actually Karan who got them wrong.

The actors were then treated to special messages from their friends and family. Aditya’s brothers, Sidharth and Kunal Roy Kapur talked about their childhood together and how Kunal used to fool Aditya with silly made-up stories so as to not take him along with his friends.

Sidharth’s friend shared a story from when he lived with his two friends in a flat in Juhu. Because Sidharth was given a space without any curtains on an all-glass window, he would keep a large painting to cover the windows with, whenever he needed some privacy. Once he came back home with a date but his friends had hid the painting just to mess with him.

Then Aditya went first into the rapid fire round. He joked that he found neither Shraddha nor Parineeti talented, said it would be fun to work with Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor, thought Deepika Padukone’s eyes are the prettiest and would set up Parineeti with Arjun.

On his turn, Sidharth was asked which of Aditya’s exes he would like to date, he said Shraddha. He even said that he saw her recently and she looked sexy and cute. He also said that he would set up Alia with Aditya. When reminded how complicated that would make things, he said that it was not really happening. He said he would like to redo Baar Baar Dekho and would like to have been a part of Aashiqui 2. Sidharth said he would like Saif to be his brother and Kareena as his wife but agreed that the two are a perfect couple. He ranked Ranveer over Ranbir as the better actor and even Alia came fourth on his list.

Aditya won the Rapid Fire round and also the quiz.

