Lunar Eclipse: Jai Madaan explains how Raksha Bandhan 2026 can help heal emotional relationships and karma
A partial lunar eclipse on August 28 will occur in the early morning in India, around the full Moon associated with Raksha Bandhan.
: Raksha Bandhan is often celebrated as a festival that honors the bond between siblings, but it can also be a time to reflect on the relationships that shape your life. In 2026, the festival coincides with a partial lunar eclipse on August 28, offering a meaningful opportunity to look beyond traditional rituals and reflect on your family connections, unresolved emotions, and the patterns you may carry forward.
The eclipse will occur in the early morning in India, around the full Moon associated with Raksha Bandhan. Dr Jai Madaan, a spiritual mentor and Vastu consultant, explains that in spiritual traditions, the Moon is often linked with the mind, emotions, and inner world. An eclipse, therefore, can be viewed symbolically as a time when certain feelings come into focus, including emotions you may normally keep hidden.
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Every family has its own emotional history. You may have a sibling you no longer speak to, unresolved expectations between you and your parents, or relatives you still care about despite years of distance and hurt. Sometimes, love remains, but anger, ego, or silence gets in the way.
Raksha Bandhan can give you a chance to change that pattern. The idea of “karma” is often understood as punishment or fate. From a more constructive spiritual perspective, however, karma can also refer to the patterns created by your actions, choices, and responses. If anger repeatedly creates distance, it can become a pattern. If forgiveness helps rebuild trust, that can become a pattern too.
You cannot always change what happened in your family, but you can choose what you carry forward.
This Raksha Bandhan, healing could begin with something simple: a conversation. Call the sibling you have not spoken to in a while. Ask your parent how they are really feeling. Apologize without adding excuses, or forgive without pretending the past never happened. Emotional healing does not always need a dramatic gesture. Sometimes, one honest sentence can be enough to begin.
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The eclipse can also serve as a powerful metaphor for relationships. The Moon does not disappear during an eclipse. Its light is temporarily obscured. Relationships can be similar. A disagreement, betrayal, or long period of silence may cover the affection that once existed, but it does not necessarily mean the bond has disappeared.
If you follow spiritual practices, you may use this period for meditation, prayer, mantra, or quiet reflection. You may also simply take some time to examine your emotional patterns and think about how you respond to your loved ones.
Spiritual traditions around eclipses vary across families and communities, so they are best approached with respect rather than fear. The eclipse itself is a natural astronomical event, while the personal meaning you attach to it is your own choice.
Perhaps the most meaningful Rakhi this year will not only be the one tied around your wrist, but also the promise you make to communicate better, forgive consciously, and protect the emotional well-being of your family.
Raksha Bandhan reminds you that relationships are not protected by rituals alone. They are strengthened through the everyday choices you make. That is the real healing this eclipse can inspire: not changing your destiny, but changing the way you relate to the people you love.
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Disclaimer: Spiritual interpretations of eclipses and karma are based on personal beliefs and traditions, not established scientific evidence. This article is intended for reflection and should not be treated as professional psychological, medical, or relationship advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More