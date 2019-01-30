Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor welcome Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram. See pics

Young Bollywood came together on Wednesday to welcome actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram. Actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared throwback picture with Aditya to introduce his profile to their fans.

Aditya’s first picture is with two girls who he says were the ones to convince him to join Instagram. “Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies . #helloinstagram,” he captioned the picture. He gained 320,000 followers by Wednesday evening.

“Look who is heeeeeyuhhhhh! Welcome to insta buddyyyy @adityaroykapuryaitsme,” Shraddha captioned a photo collage of her picture with Aditya. She has worked with him in Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. “This is a momentous day.. My dearest dearest one is finally on instagram!!!! Pls welcome @adityaroykapuryaitsme,” Alia captioned her picture with Aditya. They are working together on their upcoming film Kalank. “A tbt to a very Insta moment. Welcome buddy,” Katrina captioned her picture with Aditya. They have worked together on Fitoor.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra set to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ show

Varun Dhawan shared a shirtless picture of himself and Aditya on his Instagram stories to welcome him while Arjun Kapoor shared a warm picture of the two. “The legend @adityaroykapuryaitsme Ya it’s him finally on instagram here to provide us insider gym videos, guitar lessons & teacher imitations. Follow him for the all in one entertainment pack !!! #RJ a social media star is born,” Arjun captioned the picture.

Aditya will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra on this week’s episode of Koffee With Karan. His next project, Kalank, also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 20:11 IST