Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi strike a goofy pose as a family at wedding. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt and her family were at a wedding recently and a goofy family portrait from the function is being shared by her fanpages on Instagram. The picture was from the wedding of Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi, who is Alia’s cousin.

Alia wore a silver lehenga to the wedding, while Emraan, who was also a part of the family portrait, looked dapper in a suit. Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt was captured laughing out loud in a pretty outfit. Other pictures from the wedding were also shared online.

Pooja also shared pictures of herself, sister Alia and actor Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram from the wedding, which she captioned, “Three generations... one constant! #aboutlastnight #oneforthearchives.”

She also shared a picture of Alia and Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it, “There are stars and then there are planets unto themselves... as for me,I find it impossible not to love these two! #aboutlastnight #oneforthearchives (sic).” She shared more picture of her father Mahesh Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan who were also present at the wedding.

On the work front, Alia is looking forward to the release of Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Alia is also a part of Karan Johar’s production Kalank, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. She will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

