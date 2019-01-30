Priyanka Chopra set to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, reveals how Nick Jonas slid into her DMs

Priyanka Chopra is slowly but surely getting back to work, after almost a two-month break for her wedding and honeymoon. In between, she also celebrated Christmas in London and rang in the New Year in Switzerland. The actor shared a fresh Instagram picture of herself on Wednesday and informed her fans that she would be appearing in the next episode of The Ellen Show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Ready for ya @theellenshow - tune in tomorrow! #isntitromantic”

She will also promote her upcoming film, Isn’t It Romantic, on the chat show. The Ellen Show’s official Instagram handle put out a video of the two of them. Sharing the clip, the handle wrote: “Tomorrow, @PriyankaChopra tells me how her husband @NickJonas slid into her DMs.”

In the clip, Priyanka tells Ellen how her romance with Nick started. We now know that Nick sent Priyanka a direct message on Twitter saying that their common friends believed that they should meet.

Priyanka said: “He DMed me actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter saying ‘I’ve heard we should connect and uh... I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, ‘just text me’.”

In the meanwhile, the couple is bonding with their families post their December 1 wedding in India. On Saturday night, Nick’s side of the family held a reception party for the couple, hosted by Nick’s parents Kevin and Denise at North Carolina’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen.

Sharing a picture, in which Priyanka's mother Madhu and brother Siddharth are also present along with other family members, Priyanka wrote: “Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will soon return to set for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

