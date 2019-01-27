Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host a get-together for their family and the photos are pure goals

Looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are into family life in a big way. After their big fat Indian wedding in India last month and vacations in the UK, Switzerland and Caribbeans, the couple is now in the US.

On Sunday, pictures and videos of their family dinner from Belmont in North Carolina, USA are viral. In the many videos we can see Nick welcoming and greeting many people. In one of the many pictures, Priyanka too can be seen. Also in the frames are Nick’s side of the family including mom Denise and kid brother Franklin.

It may be recalled that Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan. With pre-wedding festivities like sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies followed by a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies, the marriage was a lavish affair. Post that, the couple moved to Delhi where they hosted a reception for her family and friends in the nation’s capital, which was also attended by PM Narendra Modi.

The couple then moved to Mumbai, where they hosted not one, but two receptions. The latter was for Priyanka’s industry friends. The glittery affair saw newly married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, dance away to glory with Priyanka and Nick. They then, moved to London where they celebrated Christmas with their immediate family including Denise, dad Kevin, Franklin apart from Joe and Sophie. They then moved to Switzerland to celebrate the new year where apart from the regular set, Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth were also present.

On the work front, Priyanka will see the release of her Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic? while her Hindi film Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is still being shot.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 19:42 IST