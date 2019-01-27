Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand in hand on a date night. See their latest pics here

Priyanka Chopra’s high profile wedding to American singer Nick Jonas may have been done and dusted with but her engagement with her many fans stays intact. She may not be living in Mumbai and may have branched out to the West, but India loves her nonetheless. No wonder, any picture of the couple that reaches the Internet, gets viral in no time. Like her latest pictures with husband Nick in tow.

Wearing a classic blue denim jeans and white shirt combination with a long mustard-coloured jacket thrown in, Priyanka looks perfectly in sync as a much-in-love newlywed. Nick can be seen walking with her, holding her hand. Nick matches her in every department; he is smartly turned out in a dark blue pants, a grey, black and white T-shirt and a blue and black jacket. These two are, easily, one of the most stylish couples around.

It may be recalled that Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace. After their many wedding receptions (one in Delhi, two in Mumbai), the couple left for the UK to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Later, the entire clan moved to Switzerland to ring in the new year in style. All along, they kept their many fans posted by sharing candid moments from all these places.

Joining them through much of this journey, were Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner. In fact, the latter has emerged to be quite a favourite of the paparazzi and Indian viewers in general, through much of Priyanka’s wedding ceremonies, thanks to the ease with which she carried off ethnic Indian wear and her near-perfect Indian dance moves, during Priyanka’s sangeet, mehendi ceremonies and wedding ceremony.

Coming back to Priyanka and Nick, in January, they went to the Caribbeans for a sun-kissed romantic honeymoon. Sometime later, pictures of Priyanka and Nick’s love pad in Los Angeles had her fans asking for more.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:11 IST