Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are two stunning sisters-in-law as they step out for dinner date in LA. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her to-be sister-in-law, television star Sophie Turner, were spotted together on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two were seen in stunning outfits as they walked out of a restaurant.

Photographers caught Sophie tugging on Priyanka’s arm, making their way through the crowd. Priyanka was seen in a sheer black top, black pants and animal print coat. Sophie was seen in a T-shirt designed like the US flag, paired with sheer black tights and boots. There were other friends with them as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. 💕 pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2 — best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019

Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas. His brother, Joe, is Sophie’s fiance. Joe, Sophie, and all of Nick’s family were in India in December for his wedding. Sophie’s pictures from the wedding, in which she was seen wearing traditional Indian outfits like a lehenga or a suit, often went viral.

After the wedding, the entire Jonas family, including Priyanka, spent Christmas at Sophie’s home in London with her parents and siblings. They shared pictures from their holiday and later went to Switzerland for a ski trip together.

Sophie, who stars in hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is awaiting the release of its eighth and final season. She recently talked about the show in an interview to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that she was forbidden from washing her hair after the fifth season on the show to give her character, Sansa Stark, a grimy and unclean look. In an interview with W magazine, she also said she is “terrible” at keeping secrets.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people,” Turner said. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret,” she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic? will release on February 14. She is also working on The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The film is directed by Shonali Bose.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:04 IST