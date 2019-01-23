Leaked Avengers Endgame pics tease how Pepper Potts will rescue Tony Stark. See them here

A few days after images of action figures from the upcoming Avengers: Endgame were released, new pictures reveal what could be seen as a major spoiler from the movie. Fans on Twitter have spotted pictures of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘rescue armour’ from the film, which the actor is rumoured to don in an attempt to save her beloved Tony Stark from deep space.

Stark is shown to be stranded in space, with food and water running out, in the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which opens with him recording a goodbye message for Pepper Potts. Stark finds himself in the situation after he survives Thanos’ finger-snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and is left on Titan, separated from the rest of the Avengers, who’re engaged in battle on Earth, in Wakanda.

A leaked image of Paltrow on the sets of Endgame first provided fans with a possible look at what her character will be up to in the film. The new toy images reveal a similar, blue suit. The only other occasion on which Pepper suited up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened in Iron Man 3, which also involved her ‘saving’ Tony.

The tweets also show half-assembled versions of other characters’ action figures, which tease the film’s Quantum Realm subplot. It has been rumoured that some characters, such as Thor and Rocket, will be sent on an adventure in the Quantum Realm, under the guidance of Ant-Man, who appears at the end of the Endgame trailer with the technology.

The recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer opened up a new wave of fan theories, many of which pointed to Iron Man’s absence, and suggested that he might have either perished in Endgame, or exists in an alternate dimension.

Far From Home will arrive in theatres in July, but before that, Marvel fans will have all their questions answered first with Captain Marvel in March, and Avengers: Endgame in April.

