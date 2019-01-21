Leaked Avengers Endgame toy pics reveal new costumes, tease time travel. See them here

Several new images of what are supposed to be Avengers: Endgame action figures, have revealed the characters’ new costumes in the film. As reported previously, certain characters will be given special ‘Quantum Realm suit’, and these new images corroborate previously seen concept art, which showed characters such as Hulk, Rocket Raccoon and Thor in the special suits.

The new images were shared on Twitter and Instagram by fan accounts, and also reveal other characters such as Captain America, Black Widow, Ronin, Black Panther and Thanos. The Mad Titan can be seen in full body armour, complete with a new battle axe.

The film’s first trailer teased the journey into the Quantum Realm, with Scott Lang making a brief appearance towards the end, offering hope to Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanov. He drives up in the same van that housed the Quantum Realm tech in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In an earlier interview, Marvel president Kevin Feige had hinted at the Quantum Realm being further explored in future Marvel movies. “At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” Feige said. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that. But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

It has been rumoured that the ‘dead’ Avengers will be rescued in some manner in Avengers: Endgame. Half the universe’s population was ‘killed’ by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, including half the Avengers.

Following the debut of the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer recently, several internet theorists suggested that the film takes place in an alternate dimension, one in which Iron Man did not survive the events of Endgame.

We’ll find out in April, when Endgame is released. But before that, Captain Marvel will arrive in March.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:50 IST