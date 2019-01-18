Marvel accepts 10 Year Challenge: It’s not going well for Iron Man, Captain America, other Avengers

With more and more celebrities sharing their pictures from 10 years ago, even Marvel Studios couldn’t help themselves from taking up the viral #10YearChallenge. The movie-making giant has shared old pictures of the original Avengers on social media to show how much they have changed since the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio shared photo collages of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark from the first Iron Man movie and Avengers: Endgame, of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avengers and Avengers: Endgame, of Chris Hemsworth as Thor from Thor and Avengers: Endgame, of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanov from Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

More pictures show Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson in Iron Man 2 and Captain Marvel and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Avengers and Avengers: Endgame. In all the new pictures, the Avengers seem hopeless and defeated after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

A final picture also shows how the logo for Marvel Studios has changed over the last 10 years.

Marvel fans also decided to chip in with hilarious combos of other characters of the franchise. One combo showed how the Falcon was an egg 10 years ago, Peter Parker was the kid with the Iron Man helmet, Jarvis was a software before it became Vision and died in Avengers: Infinity War, Bucky Barnes turned to ashes, and how Loki died in Thor’s arms in Infinity War.

The Avengers will return to the big screen with Avengers: Endgame on April 26. Downey Jr, Evans, Hemsworth, Johansson, Renner and other stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland will return in their popular roles.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:04 IST